Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,137,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Iamgold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.