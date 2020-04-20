First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,832 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 45,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

