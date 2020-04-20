Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 974.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ARDC opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

