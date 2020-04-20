Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,016.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 265,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $15.90 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

