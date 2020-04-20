Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $713,000 in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $948.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

