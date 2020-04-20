Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,035 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,099.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

