Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $31.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

