Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,741 Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of NextCure worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $954.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.60. NextCure Inc has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. NextCure had a negative net margin of 531.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXTC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

