Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Titan Machinery worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ TITN opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.