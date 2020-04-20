Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.