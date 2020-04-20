First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,239 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $55.10 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.