DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Position Cut by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514,666 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.82% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.93. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

