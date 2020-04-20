First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $247,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.