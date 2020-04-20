Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 14.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cigna by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cigna by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Cigna by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Cigna stock opened at $194.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.