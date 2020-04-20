First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,831 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

KIM stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.