First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

