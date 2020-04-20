Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Position Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $456,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

Shares of SHW opened at $516.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

