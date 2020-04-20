Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $37.19 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

