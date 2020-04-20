Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $314.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $315.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

