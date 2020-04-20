Exane Derivatives Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

