DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,175 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

