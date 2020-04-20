Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

