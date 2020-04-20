PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 4,006,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,863.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 307,412 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $93.31 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.