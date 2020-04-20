Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,006,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. The business had revenue of $241.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

