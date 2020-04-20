Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard F. Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $121,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 409,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEOS shares. ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.