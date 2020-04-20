Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 264,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BY opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.