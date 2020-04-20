Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

