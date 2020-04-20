Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.95 ($62.74).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRE shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

FRA FRE opened at €37.49 ($43.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.67. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

