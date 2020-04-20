Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.