SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

SNDE stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

