Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €179.78 ($209.04).

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €236.20 ($274.65) on Monday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €209.86 and its 200-day moving average is €197.95.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barnes Group Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Barnes Group Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Abraxas Petroleum Corp. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Abraxas Petroleum Corp. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Sartorius AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Sartorius AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report