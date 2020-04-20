Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €179.78 ($209.04).

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €236.20 ($274.65) on Monday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €209.86 and its 200-day moving average is €197.95.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

