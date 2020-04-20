Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sientra by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,628 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 505,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 622,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.78 on Monday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

