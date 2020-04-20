Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

