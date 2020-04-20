Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 259,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.