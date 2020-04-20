Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.85 ($11.45).

AIXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aixtron stock opened at €9.31 ($10.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. Aixtron has a one year low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a one year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.98.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

