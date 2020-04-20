Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GTN stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 580.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

