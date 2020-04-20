Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $482.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

