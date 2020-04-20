Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Viewray alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viewray by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $355.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Viewray has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. Analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.