Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.40.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

WWD stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

