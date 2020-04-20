Norges Bank Invests $16.51 Million in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,780,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,513,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.80% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.81.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

