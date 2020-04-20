Norges Bank Buys Shares of 446,136 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 446,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $575.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

