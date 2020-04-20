Norges Bank Buys Shares of 446,136 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 446,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $575.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norges Bank Invests $16.51 Million in BGC Partners, Inc.
Norges Bank Invests $16.51 Million in BGC Partners, Inc.
Norges Bank Buys Shares of 446,136 ScanSource, Inc.
Norges Bank Buys Shares of 446,136 ScanSource, Inc.
Norges Bank Makes New $16.41 Million Investment in Pluralsight Inc
Norges Bank Makes New $16.41 Million Investment in Pluralsight Inc
Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MSG Networks Inc
Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MSG Networks Inc
314,073 Shares in 1st Source Co. Purchased by Norges Bank
314,073 Shares in 1st Source Co. Purchased by Norges Bank
Norges Bank Buys New Shares in AZZ Inc
Norges Bank Buys New Shares in AZZ Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report