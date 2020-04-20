Norges Bank Makes New $16.41 Million Investment in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 953,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,000. Norges Bank owned 0.68% of Pluralsight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

