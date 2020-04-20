Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,368,000. Norges Bank owned 1.56% of MSG Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital lowered MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $662.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

