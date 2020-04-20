314,073 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of 1st Source as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCE opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $801.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.23.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

