Norges Bank Buys New Shares in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 354,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AZZ by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.50.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

