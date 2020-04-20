Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 746,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,000. Norges Bank owned 0.42% of Schneider National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

