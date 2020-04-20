Norges Bank Invests $16.19 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 474,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.14% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,983,000 after purchasing an additional 840,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 977,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $21.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

