Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,461,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth $80,285,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth $61,384,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth $16,660,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth $15,587,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fitbit news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares in the company, valued at $989,643.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,931. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIT opened at $6.67 on Monday. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

