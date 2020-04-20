Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.79% of BancFirst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.67 per share, with a total value of $29,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 in the last ninety days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANF stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.