Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATK opened at $31.45 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $751.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 75,279 shares worth $4,164,658. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

